CORRECTED-Orange lowers acceptance threshold for Jazztel acquisition offer

(Corrects original acceptance threshold from 65 pct to 57 pct)

MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange has lowered the threshold of shareholder backing it needs in order for its 3.4 billion euro ($4.36 billion) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel to go through.

The deal is conditional on 51.398 percent of shareholders backing the offer, Orange said in a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator, down from the 57 percent threshold it had previously set. (1 US dollar = 0.7804 euro) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)