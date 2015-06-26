Orange launches compulsory buyout for rest of Spain's Jazztel

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - France’s Orange on Friday said it would launch an obligatory buyout offer for the remaining 5.25 percent of Jazztel it did not get during the voluntary acceptance period of its takeover bid for the Spanish group.

As a result, shares in Jazztel will stop trading on the Madrid stock exchange after August 13, Orange said in a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator.

In a separate statement, the French group said the final price it would pay for all of Jazztel would be 3.36 billion euros ($3.76 billion), in line with the original 3.4 billion euro estimate of its value. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)