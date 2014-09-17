FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jazztel shareholder Alken says won't sell at 13 euros/shr
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 17, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Jazztel shareholder Alken says won't sell at 13 euros/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alken Asset Management, the second largest shareholder of Spanish telecommunications company Jazztel, said on Wednesday it would not sell its 5 percent stake to France’s Orange for the price offered.

Orange has offered to buy Jazztel for 13 euros ($16.835) per share, or around 3.4 billion euros, in a deal that could help the French company jump ahead of rival Vodafone in the country’s mobile market. (1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro) (Reporting and Editing by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)

