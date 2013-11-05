FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jazztel 9-mth net profit up 3 percent on new clients
November 5, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Jazztel 9-mth net profit up 3 percent on new clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spanish broadband specialist Jazztel posted a 3 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Tuesday to 49 million euros ($66.2 million) as the company snapped up mobile phone and optical fibre clients.

The Madrid-based company, which is often cited by analysts as a possible takeover target for bigger Spanish and European competitors, also reported a 5-percent rise year-on-year in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 133.9 million euros.

Shares in the company have risen more than 50 percent since the start of the year, both on a strong business performance and the perspective of a possible sale.($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah Morris)

