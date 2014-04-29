FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Jazztel Q1 net profit growth fuelled by new clients
April 29, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Jazztel Q1 net profit growth fuelled by new clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spanish broadband telecoms services provider Jazztel reported an annual 30 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday to 15.8 million euros ($22 million), driven by new clients for mobile phones and fibre optic internet.

The Madrid-based company, considered a possible takeover target for bigger Spanish and European competitors, posted a 23 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 50.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

