Spain's Jazztel H1 EBITDA up 21 pct on new mobile, fibre clients
July 28, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Jazztel H1 EBITDA up 21 pct on new mobile, fibre clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Jazztel on Monday reported a 21 percent rise in first-half core earnings, driven by new clients for mobile phones and fibre-optic internet.

The company, considered by some analysts as a possible takeover target for bigger Spanish and European competitors, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 104.3 million euros ($140.2 million) in the first six months of the year.

Jazztel said last week it would expand its fibre optic network investment, saying it aimed to connect 7 million homes. It currently has 2.2 million homes connected to its Fibre To The Home (FTTH) network, on course to meet by year-end its original target of 3 million homes connected. ($1 = 0.7440 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by David Holmes)

