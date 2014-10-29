FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Jazztel posts strong 9-month earnings as Orange takeover looms
October 29, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Jazztel posts strong 9-month earnings as Orange takeover looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Jazztel , currently the target of a takeover bid from France’s Orange, on Wednesday posted a 19 percent rise in nine-month net profit, driven by its mobile phone and fibre-optic internet business.

The company said net profit for the period was 58.4 million euros ($74.48 million) while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 160.1 million euros, up 20 percent from last year.

The company also said it would invest an additional 300 million euros in rolling out its Fibre To The Home network, which already reaches 2.7 million homes and has attracted nearly 104,000 clients. (1 US dollar = 0.7841 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

