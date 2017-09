MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator on Monday said it had suspended trading in Jazztel shares after the stock jumped about 15 percent on hopes of potential consolidation in the country’s telecoms market.

Shares in Jazztel were up 12.57 percent to 12.045 euros when trading was suspended. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)