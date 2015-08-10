JB Hi-Fi posts strong FY results, shares rise on buoyant outlook

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi on Monday posted a forecast-beating 6.3 percent rise in full-year net profit and said it expected sales growth to accelerate in 2016 thanks to Australia’s buoyant housing market.

Shares in the company jumped as much as 11 percent after it reported net profit rose to A$136.5 million ($100.9 million) as strong sales of appliances and mobile phones offset weaknesses in software.

Sales rose 4.8 percent to $3.65 billion and the company tipped sales growth next year of 5.4 percent. Shares were at A$21.30 in early trade, up 8.6 percent.