FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JB Hi-Fi posts strong FY results, shares rise on buoyant outlook
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2015 / 12:43 AM / 2 years ago

JB Hi-Fi posts strong FY results, shares rise on buoyant outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi on Monday posted a forecast-beating 6.3 percent rise in full-year net profit and said it expected sales growth to accelerate in 2016 thanks to Australia’s buoyant housing market.

Shares in the company jumped as much as 11 percent after it reported net profit rose to A$136.5 million ($100.9 million) as strong sales of appliances and mobile phones offset weaknesses in software.

Sales rose 4.8 percent to $3.65 billion and the company tipped sales growth next year of 5.4 percent. Shares were at A$21.30 in early trade, up 8.6 percent.

$1 = 1.3532 Australian dollars Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.