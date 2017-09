SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s JB Hi-Fi Ltd fell as much as 8 percent on Monday after the electronics retailer reported a rise in full-year profit but warned that it expected sales in the first half of the current year to be impacted by poor tablet computer sales.

Shares in JB Hi-Fi were 7.6 percent lower at A$17.86 at 0020 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)