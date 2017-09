SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Wednesday it will buy back some outstanding bonds with 8.25 percent yield that mature in 2018, worth about $900 million.

The company also said in a securities filing it would offer new notes from its JBS USA and JBS USA Finance subsidiaries maturing in 2026, worth about $600 million. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)