FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's JBS pulls plan to sell debt, buy back bonds
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 8, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's JBS pulls plan to sell debt, buy back bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, pulled on Monday a plan by a subsidiary to sell 10-year bonds and buy back as much as $900 million in debt due in 2018, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The Brazilian company’s JBS USA unit could resume plans to sell bonds and repurchase maturing ones in the future, the filing said. The company declined to say why it decided to scrap the transaction.

The investment banking units of Bank of Montreal, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley & Co and Wells Fargo & Co were handling the transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.