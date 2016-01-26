FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2016 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Shares of Brazil's JBS shares fall after executives charged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA fell more than 8 percent on Tuesday after prosecutors charged the head of its controller J&F Investimentos and eight others from the JBS group and bank Banco Rural with crimes against the financial system.

In a statement on Tuesday, prosecutors said companies within Grupo JBS had passed on loans to each other in 2011, which is illegal in Brazil. JBS and J&F representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

