FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Brazil prosecutors charge JBS board chairman, shares fall
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 26, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Brazil prosecutors charge JBS board chairman, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds updated comment from J&F)

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Prosecutors charged Joesley Batista, the chairman of Brazilian meatpacker JBS’s board and president of its controlling shareholder J&F Investimentos, and eight others with crimes against the financial system, sending shares of JBS SA down more than 8 percent on Tuesday.

The statement from prosecutors said J&F Investimentos and another subsidiary in Grupo JBS, Flora Produtos de Higiene e Limpeza, obtained an 80 million reais ($19.7 million) loan from Banco Rural in 2011 and passed it on to the group’s bank, Banco Original.

Banco Original then loaned the funds back to Banco Rural’s holding group Trapezio S.A.

Triangular operations in which two financial institutions from different economic groups issue credit to companies that also are part of these conglomerates violate loan laws in Brazil, the prosecutors said.

In a statement, J&F said neither the meatpacker JBS nor any of its executives were named in the lawsuit. J&F said those charged were confident they would prove their innocence.

Banco Rural was liquidated in 2013 due to its poor financial situation and senior managers were found guilty of fraud and money-laundering in a vote-buying scandal.

Local bank Bradesco BBI called the charges “a negative newsflow” in a commentary to clients but noted that meatpacker JBS is not involved and said 80 million reais is very small in terms of the size of the group.

Brazil’s federal accounts court, the TCU, said in November it had identified irregularities on loans to JBS and is deepening an investigation into the company’s relationship with state-run lender BNDES.

$1 = 4.05 reais (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Additional reporting by Paula Laier; Editing by Bill Trott, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.