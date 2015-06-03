FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JBS closes another plant in Brazil due to lack of cattle
June 3, 2015

JBS closes another plant in Brazil due to lack of cattle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - The world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA said on Wednesday it had closed a plant in Brazil’s Rondonia state, the second shuttered this year due to lack of cattle ready for slaughter.

A company spokesman said the 267 workers at the plant were offered transfers to other cities. On May 20, JBS said it had laid off 650 workers in São José dos Quatro Marcos, a town in Mato Grosso state for the same reason.

JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said last month that the first three months of 2015 in Brazil were “quite challenging” due to high cattle prices, even as the company’s overall profits soared to a quarterly record. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
