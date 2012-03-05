FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil ex-central bank chief takes charge of JBS
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

Brazil ex-central bank chief takes charge of JBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Meirelles was longest-serving Brazil central bank chief

* Ex-central banker also heads Rio Olympics oversight group

March 5 (Reuters) - Henrique Meirelles, former president of Brazil’s central bank, took over as chairman of the board of J&F Participacoes, a holding company that controls JBS , the world’s largest meat packer, the Globo daily newspaper reported on Monday.

J&F, which generates annual revenue of more than 55 billion reais ($31.8 billion), also controls Eldorado, a cellulose producer; J&F Oklahoma, the world’s largest beef feedlot company; Flora, a manufacturer of cleaning products; Floresta Agropecuaria, an agricultural products company; and Vigor, a dairy products producer, Globo said.

Meirelles left Brazil’s central bank on Jan. 1, 2011. He had spent eight years in its top spot, making him the longest-serving central bank president in Brazil’s history.

Meirelles is also head of the Conselho Publico Olimpico, a Brazilian agency that oversees work on the Olympic Games scheduled for Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Globo reported.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.