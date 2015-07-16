FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil meatpacker JBS adds corporate governance compliance unit
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 16, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil meatpacker JBS adds corporate governance compliance unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, said on Thursday it had created a corporate governance compliance unit, the latest Brazilian company to do so since a massive corruption scheme was discovered at the state-run oil company.

Sao Paulo-based JBS, once a family-run butcher, said the new unit would be a “competitive advantage” and bring more security for employees and investors.

The unit will be run by Marcel Fonseca, who has worked in compliance since 1999, previously at GE Healthcare, JBS said in a statement.

Several Brazil-based companies have created compliance boards since a massive corruption scheme involving price fixing and political kickbacks was discovered at Petroleo Brasileiro SA over a year ago. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.