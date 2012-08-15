FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JBS says Brazil's meat exports to grow, prices may ease
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

JBS says Brazil's meat exports to grow, prices may ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s biggest beef producer, expects Brazilian meat exports to increase although prices may drop, the company’s head of investor relations, Jeremiah O‘Callaghan, said in a conference call on Wednesday.

JBS posted an $83.64 million second-quarter profit on Tuesday, slightly beating analysts’ estimates.

The company increased revenue by boosting beef processing capacity and starting poultry production in Brazil after it leased Frangosul plants from France’s Doux.

JBS said on Wednesday that the Frangosul plants were operating at 90 percent capacity.

Tapping into poultry production was reminiscent of the aggressive takeover strategy the one-time family butcher pursued to rise to the top of the meat industry. JBS had slowed expansion efforts in the past few years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.