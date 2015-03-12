FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's JBS plans to focus on organic growth, not acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's JBS plans to focus on organic growth, not acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian meats company JBS SA plans to focus on Australia, its U.S. pork division and JBS Foods as part of its 2015 strategy of “organic expansion” rather than acquisitions, CEO Wesley Batista said during a conference call on Thursday.

The company first said it would not seek acquisitions in 2015 in its Wednesday fourth-quarter earnings release, ending a years-long strategy of aggressive takeovers.

Supporting that strategy would require capital investment of between 2.5 billion and 3 billion reais ($806 million - $967 million) this year, Batista said.

$1 = 3.1 reais Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.