Brazil's JBS considers a slew of acquisitions, chairman says

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meat packer, is ready to take on a slew of acquisitions next year, Chairman Joesley Batista said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian company controls assets in the United States, Australia and other countries. Batista, speaking on the sidelines of a telecommunications industry event in São Paulo, declined to elaborate on potential takeover targets.

Shares of JBS rose following Batista’s remarks, gaining 1.6 percent to 15.41 reais. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)