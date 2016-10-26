FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BNDESPar claims JBS reorganization against shareholders' interests
October 26, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's BNDESPar claims JBS reorganization against shareholders' interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - BNDESPar, the equity arm of Brazil's state lender BNDES, vetoed a proposed reorganization of meatpacking company JBS claiming "it is not in the best interest of the company and its shareholders," according to a statement Wednesday.

BNDESPar said the reorganization would transfer about 85 percent of the company's cash generating capability to a foreign entity, "substantially altering the rights and duties of all of the company's shareholders." (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
