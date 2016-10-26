BRIEF-Tesla Motors says current plan does not require capital raise for Model 3
* Tesla Motors Inc - chance that will be profitable even including stock and non-cash stock-based expenses in Q4 - conf call
SAO PAULO Oct 26 BNDESPar, the equity arm of Brazil's state lender BNDES, vetoed a proposed reorganization of meatpacking company JBS claiming "it is not in the best interest of the company and its shareholders," according to a statement Wednesday.
BNDESPar said the reorganization would transfer about 85 percent of the company's cash generating capability to a foreign entity, "substantially altering the rights and duties of all of the company's shareholders." (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Public storage reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 11 percent to $2.00 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S