a year ago
Brazil's JBS asks for bondholders' consent to global reorganization
August 8, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil's JBS asks for bondholders' consent to global reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, began asking for bondholders' consent to a global reorganization the company is planning, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

According to the filing, JBS USA Lux SA and JBS SA are asking bondholders of notes due in 2020 to 2025 to consent to some measures of the global reorganization proposed by JBS in May. The company will group international operations outside Brazil.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

