UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDESPar claims JBS reorganization against shareholders' interests

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - BNDESPar, the equity arm of Brazil's state lender BNDES, vetoed a proposed reorganization of meatpacking company JBS claiming "it is not in the best interest of the company and its shareholders," according to a statement Wednesday.

BNDESPar said the reorganization would transfer about 85 percent of the company's cash generating capability to a foreign entity, "substantially altering the rights and duties of all of the company's shareholders."

The veto, unveiled earlier in the day by Sao Paulo-based JBS, sent shares of the world's biggest beef exporter tumbling as it dealt a blow to plans to become a global food processing powerhouse headquartered in Ireland.

BNDESPar, which owns 20.36 of JBS's capital stock, started to invest in the company in 2007. As a party to the company's shareholder agreement, BNDESPar has veto rights over corporate reorganizations, the statement said.

"BNDESPar is observing its fiduciary duties, and is acting to protect the interests of the company it invested in," the government agency said in the statement.

JBS shares plunged nearly 18 percent on Wednesday, the most in eight years, indicating frustration with the end of a plan aimed at accelerating growth, reducing fundraising costs, optimizing taxes and attracting a wider investor base. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernard Orr)