10 months ago
Brazil's JBS says listing JBS USA an alternative to reorganization
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's JBS says listing JBS USA an alternative to reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA, Wesley Batista, said listing the world's largest beef exporter's North American assets under its JBS USA division in the United States is a "clear alternative" to its now abandoned corporate reorganization plan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company said its second largest shareholder, the government's BNDESPar bank, vetoed its reorganization plan that would have moved its international operations headquarters offshore. (Reporting by Reese Ewing Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
