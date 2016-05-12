FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JBS CEO says removal of Rousseff positive for Brazil
May 12, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

JBS CEO says removal of Rousseff positive for Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Senate’s decision to put President Dilma Rousseff on trial on Thursday, removing her from office for up to six months, is positive for Brazil, the CEO of the world’s largest beef company JBS SA Wesley Batista said.

Batista said on a conference call Brazil’s currency, the real, should strengthen in the near term. The company posted a 2.7 billion reais ($795.3 million) loss in the first quarter due to currency hedging costs, though Batista said JBS had substantially reduced its hedge position since late March. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

