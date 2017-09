SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest beef exporter, registered a third-quarter net profit of 1.1 billion reais ($428 million), a nearly five-fold increase from 220 million reais a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Wednesday. ($1 = 2.567 reais) (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)