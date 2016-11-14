FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil JBS posts 74 pct drop in 3rd-qtr profit
November 14, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil JBS posts 74 pct drop in 3rd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, on Monday posted a 74 percent drop in third-quarter profit compared with the same quarter a year ago, owing to reduced net sales and rising financial costs.

Net profit for the company fell to 887.1 million reais ($258 million) in the three months ended in September, down from 3.44 billion reais a year ago and 1.54 billion reais in the second quarter, JBS said in a market filing. ($1 = 3.44 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
