FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's JBS posts Q1 net income miss amid food probe
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 15, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's JBS posts Q1 net income miss amid food probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - The world's largest meatpacker JBS SA reported net income of 422 million reais ($135.7 million) in the first quarter, below a consensus estimate of an 857 million reais net income, as it dealt with the effects of a food safety scandal.

In a statement on Monday, JBS said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, slumped 31 percent to 2.140 billion reais. The company said the effects of the investigation would not be lasting, and did not make any provisions related to it.

$1 = 3.1094 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.