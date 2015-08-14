FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's JBS second-quarter net profit slumps 68.5 pct to $22.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2015 / 2:44 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's JBS second-quarter net profit slumps 68.5 pct to $22.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest beef exporter, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit slumped 68.5 percent to 80 million reais ($22.7 million) from a year earlier.

JBS’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - was 3.577 billion reais in the quarter, up 47 percent from 2.432 billion reais a year earlier, according to the filing.

The company scheduled a conference call on Friday to discuss the results.

JBS said it ended the quarter with a net debt of 34.8 billion reais. The company said on June 21 it would acquire Moy Park Ltd, the British unit of rival Marfrig Global Foods SA .

On July 1, JBS said it was buying Cargill Inc’s U.S. pork business for $1.45 billion, a deal that would make it one of the largest and most powerful meat companies in the United States.

JBS’s board also approved on Thursday the repurchase of 116,102,539 shares, including 54,309,482 treasury shares.

$1 = 3.5216 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.