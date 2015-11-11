FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil meatpacker JBS 3rd-qtr profit jumps to 3.44 bln reais
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 11, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil meatpacker JBS 3rd-qtr profit jumps to 3.44 bln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA , the world’s largest beef exporter posted a third-quarter net profit of 3.44 billion reais ($914 million) on Wednesday, soaring from the same quarter a year earlier and beating analysts’ expectations.

JBS’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - totaled 3.83 billion reais in the quarter, beating the 3.24 billion reais expected in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.7617 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

