Brazil's JBS posts fourth-quarter loss

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS posted a loss of 275 million reais ($74 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2015, impacted by 460 million reais in non-recurring expenses, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

JBS, the world’s biggest meatpacker, said the expenses were part of a global realignment process and a liquidation of tax credits in Brazil.

The company also booked a 1.7 billion reais financial expense in the October-December quarter and said expenses on derivatives, including hedging instruments, were 1.3 billion reais.

JBS posted a profit of 619 million reais the previous year, and a profit of 3.4 billion reais in the third quarter of 2015, thanks to gains in currency hedging.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had been sharply divided over the expected results, with estimates ranging from 119 million reais loss to profit of 304 million reais.

JBS’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - totaled 3.1 billion reais, down 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

JBS said its goals for 2016 included organic growth, focusing on processed foods and brands, generating cash on hand, reducing leverage. The company scheduled a conference call to discuss the earnings on Thursday.