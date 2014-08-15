FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JBS raises savings estimate from Seara acquisition
August 15, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

JBS raises savings estimate from Seara acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s biggest beef producer, on Friday raised its outlook for cost savings from the takeover of processed food brand Seara to 1.5 billion reais ($660 million) from a prior estimate of 1.3 billion reais.

Executives gave the new forecast during an earnings call, when Chief Executive Wesley Batista also estimated the U.S. beef slaughter capacity had come down by between 8,000 and 10,000 heads per day due to plants closed by other companies.

$1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

