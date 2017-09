SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest beef exporter, said on Friday it expects 2 percent more cattle to be available for slaughter in the United States in 2016 than in the previous year.

Shares of the company in Sao Paulo fell 2.8 percent the day after second-quarter net profit fell 68.5 percent to 80 million reais ($22.7 million) from a year earlier.