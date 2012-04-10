FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JBS sets swap ratio for Vigor dairy unit IPO
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 6 years

JBS sets swap ratio for Vigor dairy unit IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* JBS to offer shareholders 1:1 swap for Vigor shares

* Board approves price for $652 mln share sale

SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS said on Monday it would offer shareholders the chance to swap shares one-for-one with shares of its dairy unit Vigor in an initial public offering aimed at tripling the unit’s size in a decade.

The company’s board approved the sale of 149.7 million Vigor shares for a total value of 1.19 billion reais ($652 million), according to a securities filing. The share price for the transaction will be 7.96 reais per share, based on the average share price of JBS stock over the past 20 trading days.

JBS shares rose 0.4 percent on Monday to 7.72 reais.

Vigor’s Chief Executive Gilberto Xando told Reuters last month that the unit planned to triple its revenue in the next ten years, using additional debt and share sales to expand in Brazil’s wealthy midwestern, southeastern and southern regions.

$1 = 1.83 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.