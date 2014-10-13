FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.C. Penney names Home Depot executive to succeed CEO Ullman
October 13, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

J.C. Penney names Home Depot executive to succeed CEO Ullman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc said Marvin Ellison, Home Depot Inc’s head of U.S. stores, would replace Myron Ullman as chief executive in August 2015.

The department store operator’s shares were up 6 percent in premarket trading.

Ullman, who was CEO from 2004 to 2011, was brought back as interim CEO in April last year to stem a sales hemorrhage blamed on former CEO Ron Johnson.

J.C. Penney said Ellison would join on Nov. 1 as president and CEO-designee. Ullman will remain with the company as executive chairman for one year after Ellison takes over as CEO on Aug. 1. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

