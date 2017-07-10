Joint venture by CIT Bank, Allstate, to provide business loans
CIT Bank and Allstate Corp have entered a joint venture to provide loans to middle-market companies across various industries, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc said Chief Financial Officer Edward Record would step down, effective July 11, and that its second-quarter sales are expected to "significantly improve" from the previous quarter.
Record, who joined J.C. Penney as CFO in March 2014, will remain in an advisory role until Aug. 7 to assist with the transition while a search for his replacement is conducted, the company said.
"We continue to expect to report significantly improved top-line results this quarter versus the first quarter," Chief Executive Marvin Ellison said in a statement.
The company also named Chief Accounting Officer Andrew Drexler as its interim CFO.
J.C. Penney had reported first-quarter sales of $2.71 billion, a 3.7 percent drop from the year-earlier period.
LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The death of a teenage girl in Nepal after she was banished to a shed while she was menstruating highlights the dangers of an age-old Hindu practice that persists despite being banned over a decade ago, a charity said on Monday.