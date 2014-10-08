FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.C. Penney cuts Q3 same-store sales forecast
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 8, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

J.C. Penney cuts Q3 same-store sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Struggling retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc cut its current-quarter same-store sales forecast, citing lower sales in September, sending its shares down sharply.

The department store chain said it expected low-single digit percentage growth in same-store sales in the third quarter. The company had earlier forecast mid-single digit growth.

The company said it cut its forecast due to lower levels of clearance in September, compared to the same month last year, and a “continued difficult retail environment”.

J.C. Penney’s shares were down 10.6 percent at $8.22 in early afternoon trading.

Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.