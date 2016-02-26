FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.C. Penney's quarterly sales rise 2.5 pct
February 26, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

J.C. Penney's quarterly sales rise 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales at it its Home, Sephora, Footwear and Handbags divisions.

Sales for the quarter rose 2.5 percent to $4 billion.

The company reported a loss of $131 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with a loss of $35 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

