a year ago
August 12, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

J.C. Penney's comparable sales rise 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in comparable store sales, helped by demand for home goods and footwear and a strong performance by the Sephora beauty products shops in its stores.

The company's net loss narrowed to $56 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $117 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $2.92 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
