J.C. Penney sales rise 5 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Department store chain J.C. Penney Company Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by increased demand for household goods, apparel and jewelry.

The company said its loss narrowed to $172 million, or 56 cents per share, in the second quarter ended August 2, from $586 million, or $2.66 per share a year earlier.

Sales rose to $2.79 billion from $2.66 billion. Same-store sales rose 6 percent.

Shares of the company jumped 9 percent in extended trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)