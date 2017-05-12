FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
J.C. Penney's loss more than doubles on weak sales, higher costs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 3 months ago

J.C. Penney's loss more than doubles on weak sales, higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc's quarterly loss more than doubled, hurt by weak sales in February and higher costs related to store closures and employee severance packages.

Net loss widened to $180 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $68 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at stores open more than a year fell 3.5 percent, more than the 0.7 percent decline, according to the average of analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.