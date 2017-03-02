FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JCDecaux says having a "good" first quarter in Britain-CEO
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 6 months ago

JCDecaux says having a "good" first quarter in Britain-CEO

Gwénaëlle Barzic

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.

"For now, we decided not to reduce (investments) because sales are better than expected," chief executive Jean-Francois Decaux told Reuters.

"We thought Brexit would impact sales, but we had a very good last quarter in England and we are having a good first quarter". (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Adrian Croft)

