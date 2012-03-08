JCDecaux sees lift from Olympic Games

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux expects to receive a boost from the Olympic Games in London this year, Chief Executive Jean-Francois Decaux told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

“We expect to see spending on outdoor ads increase by 6-7 points this year because of the Olympics,” he said.

The CEO said JCDecaux was the leader in the UK, where the games will be held, with 35 percent of the market and key advertising contracts at London’s Heathrow airport and the St. Pancras Eurostar terminal.

His comments came after the group posted largely in line 2011 results and resumed paying a dividend for the first time in three years.

On the acquisition front, Jean-Francois Decaux said the company was studying several small deals and remained interested in expanding its footprint in the United States perhaps via an acquisition of competitor CBS Outdoor.

For now, CBS “has not said it wants to sell the unit”, said Decaux, adding that such a move would happen “sooner or later.”

“It’s just a question of time,” he said, adding that JCDecaux had not so far made an offer for the company.

A spokesman for CBS declined to comment on its plans for the outdoor business on Wednesday, but CBS CEO Les Moonves recently told investors he was happy with the unit’s performance while leaving the door open to entertaining any offers for it.

“We always say our phones are open but with the way outdoor is performing it’s going to be a big number,” Moonves said at an investment conference in late February.