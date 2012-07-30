CORRECTED-JCDecaux Q2 growth slows, no relief ahead

(Corrects analyst in paragraph 5 to Exane BNP Paribas and not Goldman Sachs)

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - JCDecaux saw demand for its outdoor advertising slow in the second quarter and said it did not expect an improvement in the third despite the boost from the London Olympic Games.

The world’s top outdoor advertising group posted sales of 671.2 million euros ($830.3 million) with organic growth of 0.2 percent, lower than the 3.3 percent in the first quarter.

The results missed the French company’s guidance given in May for 1 percent organic growth, which had initially been seen as too prudent by the market. Billboard sales and ads in transportation hubs such as airports were particularly weak.

“Despite the positive impact of the Olympic Games and a slight improvement expected in France, we anticipate third-quarter organic revenue growth to be broadly in line with second quarter,” said Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman and co-chief executive in a statement.

Exane BNP Paribas predicted the results and cautious guidance would lead analysts to reduce their predictions for earnings by up to 10-12 percent. “This is a rare but genuine miss. We knew April-May trends had been tough but we were expecting some relief in June.”

Shares in JCDecaux closed down Friday 0.49 percent at 18.25 euros, giving the company a market capitalization of 4 billion euros. Since the beginning of the year the stock has risen 2.6 percent compared to an increase of 8.94 percent in the media sector index.. ($1 = 0.8084 euros)