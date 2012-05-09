FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JCDecaux says sales growth to slow in Q2
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

JCDecaux says sales growth to slow in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - JCDecaux, the world’s top outdoor advertising group, forecast organic revenue growth would decrease to 1 percent in the second quarter from 3.3 percent in the first because of a slowdown in China and some European markets including France.

The company added that the third quarter should receive a positive boost from the Olympic Games in London.

Revenue reached 569 million euros ($735.8 million) in the first three months of the year, up 6.3 percent on a reported basis, JCDecaux said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

