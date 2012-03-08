FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JCDecaux to resume paying dividend
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 6 years ago

JCDecaux to resume paying dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said it will pay a dividend of 0.44 euros per share for 2011, resuming payouts after three years in which they were suspended to cope with the global downturn.

JCDecaux also posted core operating profit up 4.8 percent to 582.1 million euros ($763.74 million), or 23.6 percent of revenue, which was in line with analysts’ expectations.

JCDecaux, which competes with smaller rivals Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, signs contracts with local authorities to put ads on bus stops, in metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as selling billboards.

The group’s net profit came in at 212.6 million euros, compared with 216 million expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The group had already published full-year revenue of 2.4 billion euros in January, for an organic growth rate of 5.7 percent in 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.