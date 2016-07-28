CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-JCDecaux to cut investments in Britain after Brexit vote

(Corrects paragraph two to remove reference to bus shelter contract, which is not being reviewed as a result of Brexit)

By Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is planning to reduce investments in Britain following the country's vote to leave the European Union, its co-chief executive said on Thursday.

The family-run company said on Thursday it will review the number of screens it is installing in Britain following the Brexit vote in June.

"We have to make sure that our business is the right size for the demands of the customers," Jean-Charles Decaux told BFM Business Radio, highlighting concerns over an expected slowdown in UK economic growth.

"We will remain active in Britain, but a little less than if the vote had not been for Brexit," he added.

JCDecaux also said it expected its third-quarter organic revenue growth rate to be in the low-single digit range, reflecting lower global gross domestic product growth forecasts and the uncertainty stemming from Brexit.

Shares in the company dropped 7.5 percent in early trade, the biggest faller on France's main index.

The company is currently working on a project to install 1,000 84-inch screens across London bus shelters in major shopping areas. At the start of the third quarter, JCDecaux had installed 200 screens as part of the bus shelter project, instead of 500 originally planned after it proved more complex than expected.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the Brexit decision on the UK economy and advertising revenue, we are reviewing the number of screens we are deploying until we can evaluate the economic conditions and have improved visibility," it said in a results statement on Thursday.

Street furniture is JCDecaux's largest business, accounting for 22 percent of revenues in the first half of 2016. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Victoria Bryan; editing by Susan Thomas)