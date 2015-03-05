FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JCDecaux plans share buyback, higher dividend
March 5, 2015 / 6:29 AM / 3 years ago

JCDecaux plans share buyback, higher dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said it planned to buy back up to 500 million euros of shares and proposed a higher dividend as it reported full-year net income more than doubled.

JCDecaux said adjusted revenue reached 2.81 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in 2014, up 3.8 percent on an organic basis. Net income after impairment charges was 194.3 million, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The firm said it would propose an increase in the dividend on 2014 results of 4.2 percent to 0.50 euros a share. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

