JCDecaux Q1 adjusted organic revenue growth beats its own target

May 10 (Reuters) - French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux posted first quarter adjusted organic revenue growth of 10.5 percent on Tuesday, ahead of its forecast of around 9 percent.

The family-controlled group said it saw first quarter adjusted revenue rise 15.3 pct on a reported basis to 748.5 million euros ($852 million), driven by organic growth in its street furniture and billboard segments.

Street furniture, JCDecaux’s largest business, which signs contracts with local authorities to place advertisements on bus shelters, litter bins and benches, achieved organic growth of 9.7 pct on revenue of 333.4 million euros, the company said in a statement

For the second quarter, JCDecaux said it expects adjusted organic revenue growth of around 3 percent. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Adrian Croft)